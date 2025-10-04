Prannoy, Lakshya rally behind juniors ahead of World Championships

GUWAHATI: India’s leading badminton stars HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Ashwini Ponnappa have sent messages of encouragement to the country’s young shuttlers gearing up for the Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Championships 2025, set to begin in Guwahati from October 6 to 19.

The 25-member Indian squad, currently training at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE), will look to make the most of home advantage when the prestigious event returns to India after 17 years. The last time the country hosted the tournament was in Pune in 2008, when Saina Nehwal clinched India’s lone gold.

“It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent India at the World Juniors. This is the first stepping stone to senior badminton,” said Prannoy, who won a bronze medal at the 2010 edition. He added that training at the NCE gives Indian players a key advantage.

Lakshya Sen, another former world junior bronze medallist, urged the youngsters to stay composed amid the attention that comes with a home event. “It’s your home turf. Make use of the support and conditions, and focus on what’s important,” said Lakshya, who has also medalled at the senior world championships.

Veteran Ashwini Ponnappa, an Olympian and 2011 World Championships bronze medallist, encouraged the players to “trust the process” and back their preparation to deliver results.

India has so far won 11 medals at the World Junior Championships — including one gold and four silver — and will be looking for its first-ever podium finish in the mixed team event this year. Seeded second, the young Indian contingent will aim to build on a strong run of form as they begin their campaign in the coming week.