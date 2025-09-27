Prajnesh, Joshna help kick off Pickleball by the Bay

CHENNAI: A handful of tennis players traded racquets for paddles on Friday, as the inaugural day of the Rise Up Championship – Pickleball by the Bay tournament got underway in Chennai.

The tournament marks India’s first Pickleball World Ranking (PWR) 1000 event and featured prominent names, including former Asian Games tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who took to the court in both singles and doubles events, partnering with Venkatesh Nagarajan.

Having announced his retirement from professional tennis last year, Prajnesh has taken to playing pickleball casually on weekends with friends. His participation in a few ranking tournaments in the past helped him secure a spot in the qualifier draw of the PWR 1000 event.

“I enjoy the sport. Most of the pickleball tournaments happen during weekends, and if it’s convenient, I make sure to take part,” Prajnesh told DT Next. The Pickleball by the Bay event saw participation from a wide age group — including players over 50 — something Prajnesh believes highlights the sport’s inclusive nature. “Pickleball courts in the city are mostly full, which shows people are willing to play — across all ages. In other sports, it’s a lot harder: one, you need to be athletic; and two, if you haven’t played from a young age, it becomes difficult,” he added.

Former world No 10 squash player and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Joshna Chinappa also featured at the event, pairing with Niranthara Muthiah to win the doubles qualifier and advance to the main draw. Discussing the similarities between racquet sports and pickleball, Prajnesh said that although he doesn’t play full-time, his background in tennis helps him adapt quickly.

“The basics are quite similar. Pickleball came a bit easier to me because of my tennis background,” he said. Former Olympian sailor Varun Thakkar was also present at the event to show his support for the emerging sport.

“I think many players are picking up pickleball because it feels familiar. A lot of common people are taking it up because it’s not too harsh on the body,” said Selvakumar Baalu, Founder of the Rise Up Championship Foundation.

“Sports is a small community where people support each other. At Pickleball by the Bay, we’re happy to provide a platform for that.”