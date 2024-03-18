Power that intends to divide country can never defeat INDIA: Rahul attacks BJP

MUMBAI: On the day when the Opposition showcased their strength at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, marking the culmination of his 63-day 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP, saying that the power that intends to divide the country can never defeat the power of INDIA.

"Today the country's voice could be heard in Mumbai. The power that intends to divide the country can never defeat the power of INDIA," Rahul Gandhi posted from his X handle on Sunday.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said the former wears a mask of negative energy, which has enslaved the institutions of India as well as the farmers, labourers, youth, women, the poor and small-scale industries.

"Narendra Modi wears a mask of negative energy. This is the same energy that has enslaved the institutions of India, the same power that wants to squeeze India's farmers, labourers, youth, women, the poor and small-scale industries and give everything to its few billionaire friends. It is the same energy that drives the monopoly of corruption in the country today," Rahul said.

Invoking the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress MP said it is everyone's responsibility to give a befitting response to this power.

"Now is the time to give a befitting reply to this power and it is your, our and everyone's responsibility," Rahul said.

Expressing hope that hate will be defeated in the country of love, Rahul said, "Once again, in this country of love, hate will lose, INDIA will win."

Earlier, on Sunday, Rahul came down heavily on the Centre, invoking the Hindi word 'Shakti' to say that the Opposition was fighting the might of the state.

Taking a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul, endorsing the remark of an INDIA leader who spoke before him, said, "It is true that the soul of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi)."

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hindi. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul Gandhi said.