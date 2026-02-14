Poonacha-Isaro supreme in Chennai Open doubles

CHENNAI: Top seeded pair of Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha of India and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand won the doubles title of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men’s International Tennis Championship 2026 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, on Saturday.
The Indo-Thai pair recovered from an early breakdown against Great Britain’s Jay Clarke and India’s Mukund Sasikumar to take the opening set 6-4. One break of serve proved enough in the second as Poonacha and Isaro sealed the contest 6-4, 6-4 to lift the title.
The triumph marked the seventh ATP Challenger doubles title of Poonacha’s career and the fourth for Isaro. It was also their second title together, following their success at the Shanghai Challenger last year.
In the singles final, second seed Federico Agustin Gomez will take on sixth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva on Sunday. In the first semi-final, Gomez battled past Poland’s Maks Kasnikowski 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in two hours and 18 minutes to move within one win of his fifth ATP Challenger singles title. The 29-year-old Argentine, ranked No. 196 in the world, struck 37 winners compared to Kasnikowski’s 19.
In the second semi-final, Portugal’s Ferreira Silva registered a 6-4, 6-2 win over Ilia Simakin, who had arrived in the match on a nine-match winning streak on the ATP Challenger Tour. Ranked No. 255 in the world, Ferreira Silva, who has yet to drop a set in Chennai this week, is chasing his first ATP Challenger singles title.