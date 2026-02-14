Poonacha-Isaro supreme in Chennai Open doubles

The Indo-Thai pair recovered from an early breakdown against Great Britain’s Jay Clarke and India’s Mukund Sasikumar to take the opening set 6-4. One break of serve proved enough in the second as Poonacha and Isaro sealed the contest 6-4, 6-4 to lift the title.

The triumph marked the seventh ATP Challenger doubles title of Poonacha’s career and the fourth for Isaro. It was also their second title together, following their success at the Shanghai Challenger last year.