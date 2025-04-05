Pokemon UNITE India play-offs from today

CHENNAI: The Pokemon Company and Indian esports giant Skyesports announced on Saturday the India qualifiers for the Pokemon UNITE World Championship Series (WCS) 2025.

The winner of the India qualifier will get a chance to represent the country at the global championship, which will take place later this year in Anaheim, USA.

The competition will also serve as an exposure platform for Indian gamers, as Pokemon UNITE has been added as a medal event at the upcoming Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

“After the immense success of the ACL India League 2025, which garnered more than 1.3 million views, we are proud to bring the Pokemon WCS 2025 India Qualifier to our players,” said Shiva Nandy, Founder of Skyesports.

The global tournament will feature a massive prize pool of USD 37,500, and the qualifiers are set to begin on April 5 in a single-elimination bracket. The top eight teams will advance to the Playoffs on April 6, which will follow a double-elimination format. All matches across both stages will be contested in a best-of-three (BO3) format.