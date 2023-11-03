PM Modi hails "unstoppable" India for stunning display in WC against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed "unstoppable" India for their exceptional seven-match unbeaten run in the ongoing World Cup and for becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-final on Thursday.

India marched to a comfortable yet comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium as they restricted the Lions to a total of 55 runs.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj stood out with their exceptional spells in the bowling department while Virat Kohli, Shubamn Gill and Shreyas Iyer led the charge with the bat in the first innings and powered India to a massive total of 357/8.

PM Modi hailed India's performance against Sri Lanka and wrote on X, "Team India is unstoppable in the World Cup! Congratulations to the team on a stellar victory against Sri Lanka! It was a display of exceptional teamwork and tenacity."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian team for the stunning display in all departments and wrote, "What a stunning display of all-round performance! Applauses to our cricket team for winning the match against Sri Lanka with a fiery show of cricketing skills. My heartfelt best wishes to you for the upcoming matches in the #WorldCup2023."

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah hailed the all-round performance from the Indian team and wrote, "What a sensational performance by #TeamIndia in the #CWC2023! 7 wins in 7 games - a testament to exceptional prowess and strong determination. Congratulations to @imVkohli and @ShubmanGill for their fantastic half-centuries, and the relentless bowling department, led by @MdShami11, @mdsirajofficial and, @Jaspritbumrah93 for their exceptional performances. You have made India proud, and our support is unwavering! @BCCI."

Master blaster' Sachin Tendulkar was a bit nostalgic after India's performance at Wankhede Stadium and wrote, "A special win in a special game! #TeamIndia dominated in every department today with their spectacular performances just like they've been doing in this #CWC23. India winning at Wankhede against Sri Lanka in a World Cup game gives me a feeling of deja vu."

India will face South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

