Playing domestic cricket best way to regain form: Yuvraj on Rohit, Kohli

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Yuvraj Singh reckons a player struggling for form should always return to playing domestic cricket irrespective of his stature in the national team amid the raging debate on whether stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should show up in Ranji Trophy matches.

The clamour for Rohit and Kohli playing Ranji Trophy to regain red-ball form has grown since India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both batters struggled for runs over the course of five Tests, more so Rohit, who benched himself for the final Test in Sydney.

"Domestic cricket is important. I have always felt if you have time and if you are not performing, you should definitely come and play domestic cricket.

"That is the best way to get practice and game time. I feel domestic cricket is very important if you have the time and if you are not injured," said Yuvraj in response to a PTI query at the launch event of the Celebrity Cricket League on Thursday.

Even the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and even India head coach Gautam Gambhir have spoken about the importance of domestic cricket post India's successive Test series losses, including a first ever series whitewash at home by New Zealand.

While Rohit has turned up in Mumbai's practice sessions ahead of the resumption of Ranji Trophy on January 23, Kohli is yet to show any signs of a domestic comeback for Delhi.

Other stars such as Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have confirmed their availability for the respective games of their home teams.

How many India captains have rested themselves?

Yuvraj, one of the finest left-handers to have played the game, lauded Rohit for resting himself from the Sydney Test due to a lean run. Gambhir's role has also come under the scanner following the Australia debacle but Yuvraj defended both his former teammates.

"I have said it previously also. You guys look at series by series. If India wins a series you talk good things, if they lose you criticise.

"I always look at the team graph over a five-year period or three years. If you talk about Rohit, Gautam has just come into the system, he needs more time. Rohit Sharma has won the T20 World Cup as captain, he was captain when India played the ODI World Cup final. He led MI (Mumbai Indians) to five IPL titles.

"The guy has stepped down from the last match and given somebody else a chance. How many captains have done that in the past? Please tell me," he asked.

He reiterated that losing 0-3 to new Zealand at home was more "questionable".

"...that is a tougher pill to swallow," said Yuvraj.

India lost the series Down Under but standout performances came from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and rookie Nitish Reddy, who made a memorable hundred in the Melbourne Test.

"Nitish scored a hundred on his first tour, it is amazing. Not sure how many have done that. Jaiswal scored 150 plus in his first Test in Australia, it is highly commendable. We should talk about these performances more," added Yuvraj.