Playing alongside Rahul and Prasidh is a very comforting factor: Karun Nair

LEEDS: On comeback trail, Karun Nair says the presence of childhood companions KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna in the Indian dressing room adds a layer of comfort as he seeks to capitalise on the chance that came his way after eight years.

The five-match Test series against England, starting here on Friday, is an opportunity for Karun to cement his place in the side, years after becoming only the second Indian batter to score a triple century in Test cricket.

"I try to keep it very simple, always think about the positive, have certain goals in mind, visualise things and have real belief in what you visualise.

"Playing alongside Rahul and Prasidh is also a very comforting factor. We've played cricket for so many years since probably we were young kids and grew up together," Karun told BCCI in a video posted on its website.

Karun and Rahul, both 33, have played age-group cricket together and have been close friends since then.

"Life has come a full circle because I went out of the team in England, and now I am coming back into the team in England. It's been a while, and I embrace that."

He was dropped from the Indian team in 2017.

"My first thought when I woke up (after being dropped) was I want to play Test cricket, I want to play for India again. That's probably what kept me going, kept me hungry and was the driving force to train and practice everyday.

"I had a goal to play Test cricket again. Everyday, every morning, I used to wake up thinking what should I do to reach that goal. Never losing that belief and having that target to reach was something that helped me," he added.

In the 2024–25 domestic season, Karun amassed 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 54, helping Vidarbha clinch their third Ranji Trophy title.

The season revived his Test career as he made his return to the Indian Test side for the tour of England.

"Mentally, I am more patient and I am more forgiving of myself. I have learnt to enjoy small things a little more and also not trying to be not someone that I am not. I have tried to keep it very simple. I always think about positives, have certain goals in mind, visualise things and have real belief," Karun said.

"Feeling honoured to wear this jersey and honour to be representing my country."

Karun said the realisation of making the Indian team again came to him when he met the touring group.

"When I saw everyone for the first time that time I realised I am finally in the team, till then it was a wait for me to start feeling I have made it again," he said.

"It's been a few years, I used to watch everyone on TV and to be back again in this dressing room feels amazing."

"I enjoy the feeling with everyone, enjoy the feeling of wearing this jersey, just going out there and having fun with everyone in the group and trying our best to win games for our country."