Players with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

NEW DELHI: On Day 3 of the fourth Test against England, Ravichandran Ashwin levelled spin legend Anil Kumble's tally of the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. With both players having 35 five-wicket hauls each in Test cricket, Ashwin and Kumble feature in the top-five players who have the most five-wicket hauls in the history of Test cricket. Here is a look at the players who have the most five-wicket hauls in the Test format.

Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) The iconic Sri Lankan offbreak spinner, who holds the record for the most wickets in Test cricket (800) also has the most five-wicket hauls in the format. With 67 five-wicket hauls, Muralidaran is untouched at the top. Source: ICC

Shane Warne (Australia) The former Australian legend, Shane Warne, who is closest to Muralidharan Test wicket tally, holds the second spot for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket with 37. Overall, Warne has 708 wickets to his name in 145 matches. Source: ICC/X

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) Former New Zealand star Richard Hadlee, who featured in 86 Test matches, has 36 five-wicket hauls. Overall, Hadlee has 431 wickets to his name with an economy of 2.63. Source: ICC/X

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped his 35th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and is in the fourth spot. The 37-year-old has picked up 507 wickets to his name at an average of 23.91 and an economy of 2.79. Source: BCCI