Players who claimed number 1 spot in all three formats of international cricket

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah made history by becoming the first India pacer to claim the top spot in ICC men's Test bowler rankings.Only three players before Bumrah have managed to claim the top ranking in all three formats of international cricket.Here is a look at the players who have managed to achieve this remarkable feat.
Ricky Ponting
The former Australia captain who is considered to be one of the best in the history of cricket achieved the top batters ranking in all formats at the same time in 2005. He scored 98* in the first T20I played between Australia and New Zealand.
Shakib al Hasan
Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has managed to claim the top spot in all-rounders in all three formats of international cricket after 2015. He currently leads the charts in ODI all-rounder rankings as well.
Virat Kohli
India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli who is arguably the greatest batter of the current generation topped the ODI batter ranking in 2013, the T20I batter ranking in 2016 and the Test ranking in 2018.
Jasprit Bumrah
The India pacer who made his debut in 2016, left an early mark in the world of cricket by securing the top ranking in ODI and T20I bowler rankings. On Wednesday he became the top bowler in Test format and achieved top ranking in all formats of international cricket.