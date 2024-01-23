Players who can replace Virat Kohli in India's squad for England Test

NEW DELHI: Star India batter Virat Kohli is set to miss the first two Test matches of the five-match series against England. Let's look at some of the players who can fill the void of the great batter in the line-up:
Cheteshwar Pujara:
The right-hand batter from Saurashtra is considered one of the most likely replacements for the star India batter Virat Kohli as he has performed exceedingly well in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. In 103 Tests for India, Pujara scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties in 176 innings. His best score is 206*.
Sarfaraz Khan:
The youngster is in terrific form right now. Sarfaraz has scored 3751 runs in 44 first-class matches. He has an outstanding average of 68.22 and has struck 13 hundred. His highest knock is 301* in domestic games.
Rajat Patidar:
The right-hand batter has two hundred in his last three innings for India A. The second one came at a very crucial time as the other batters failed to score. He has a first-class average of almost 46 to go with 12 centuries in the 55 first-class matches he has played.
Rinku Singh:
In 44 First-class matches so far, the Uttar Pradesh batter has scored 3109 runs at an impressive average of 57.57, which includes seven centuries and 20 fifties, with a highest of 163 not out. "He has an average of over 50 and Rinku has been playing domestic cricket for many years.
Sai Sudarshan :
Sai Sudarshan has been prolific in first-class cricket, scoring 989 runs in 15 matches at an average of 39.56, with two tons and four fifties in 25 innings. In List-A cricket, Sai has 1,396 runs in 28 matches at an average of 60.69, with six centuries and six fifties.