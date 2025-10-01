Begin typing your search...

    PKL season 12: Telugu Titans’ all-round effort seals big win over Patna

    Patna Pirates’ Ayan Lohchab also shone with a Super 10 of his own, keeping his side in the contest with some fine raids.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 9:44 AM IST
    PKL season 12: Telugu Titans’ all-round effort seals big win over Patna
    X

    Telugu Titans’ all-round effort seals big win over Patna 

    CHENNAI: Telugu Titans registered a memorable win over the Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, riding on a brilliant performance from Vijay Malik. Malik was unstoppable on the night, scoring a Super 10. This is Telugu Titans’ third win in a row, which has helped them move into the top three.

    Patna Pirates’ Ayan Lohchab also shone with a Super 10 of his own, keeping his side in the contest with some fine raids. However, his efforts were not enough as the Titans played a strong all-round game and held their nerve in the crucial moments to secure the victory.

    The Telugu Titans opened the game in style, with Avi Duhan pulling off a brilliant Super Tackle to get the first points on the board. Soon after, Vijay Malik added to the tally with a successful raid, giving the Titans a 2-0 lead.

    However, the Patna Pirates struck back quickly as Ayan completed a fine raid to put his team on the scoreboard. The Titans, though, showed good determination and continued to push ahead, building a 3-point lead within the first six minutes of play.

    The Telugu Titans carried their momentum after play resumed, stretching their lead to 10-7 with strong contributions from both raiders and defenders. The Patna Pirates, however, fought back as Sudhakar M completed a successful raid to reduce the gap to 10-8.

    Moments later, Ayan turned the game in the Pirates’ favour with a brilliant Super Raid, collecting crucial points to give his team an 10-11 lead.

    By the end of the first half, the Patna Pirates had managed to stay slightly ahead, leading 15-16.

    The Patna Pirates started the second half with a strong tackle from Balaji D, adding another point to move 15-17 ahead. But the Telugu Titans responded immediately, as Shubham Shinde produced a brilliant Super Tackle to collect two points and level the score once again.

    Building on that momentum, the Titans grabbed control of the game.

    Telugu TitansPatna PiratesSDAT
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X