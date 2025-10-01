PKL season 12: Telugu Titans’ all-round effort seals big win over Patna

CHENNAI: Telugu Titans registered a memorable win over the Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, riding on a brilliant performance from Vijay Malik. Malik was unstoppable on the night, scoring a Super 10. This is Telugu Titans’ third win in a row, which has helped them move into the top three.

Patna Pirates’ Ayan Lohchab also shone with a Super 10 of his own, keeping his side in the contest with some fine raids. However, his efforts were not enough as the Titans played a strong all-round game and held their nerve in the crucial moments to secure the victory.

The Telugu Titans opened the game in style, with Avi Duhan pulling off a brilliant Super Tackle to get the first points on the board. Soon after, Vijay Malik added to the tally with a successful raid, giving the Titans a 2-0 lead.

However, the Patna Pirates struck back quickly as Ayan completed a fine raid to put his team on the scoreboard. The Titans, though, showed good determination and continued to push ahead, building a 3-point lead within the first six minutes of play.

The Telugu Titans carried their momentum after play resumed, stretching their lead to 10-7 with strong contributions from both raiders and defenders. The Patna Pirates, however, fought back as Sudhakar M completed a successful raid to reduce the gap to 10-8.

Moments later, Ayan turned the game in the Pirates’ favour with a brilliant Super Raid, collecting crucial points to give his team an 10-11 lead.

By the end of the first half, the Patna Pirates had managed to stay slightly ahead, leading 15-16.

The Patna Pirates started the second half with a strong tackle from Balaji D, adding another point to move 15-17 ahead. But the Telugu Titans responded immediately, as Shubham Shinde produced a brilliant Super Tackle to collect two points and level the score once again.

Building on that momentum, the Titans grabbed control of the game.