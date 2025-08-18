PKL Season 12: Rana Daggubati turns up for Telugu Titans in new promo ahead of new season

MUMBAI: Actor Rana Daggubati features in a new campaign film released by JioStar on Monday ahead of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which begins on August 29.

Titled 'Ghus Kar Maarenge', the film has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and is part of a wider campaign highlighting the increased aggression and intensity expected in the upcoming season.

The promotional video opens with Daggubati facing a standoff at the gates of a large home before taking charge of the situation, a sequence meant to mirror the controlled aggression of kabaddi. The actor concludes with the line: “Ghuss ke marne ki baatein toh sab karte hai, but hum Telugu Titans wale karke dikhaate hai” (Everyone talks about going on the offensive and striking, but us Telugu Titans do it and show it).

The campaign comes in the wake of changes to PKL’s format and rules, aimed at ensuring results in every match and enhancing competitiveness.

“Kabaddi is not just a sport, it’s a battle of will, power and fearless spirit,” Daggubati said. “The Pro Kabaddi League has redefined how we look at home-grown sports in India. There’s something electrifying about the raw aggression and courage that unfolds on the mat every single match.”

Season 12 will open with a southern derby on August 29, when Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas.