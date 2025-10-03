PKL season 12: Puneri Paltan tames Bulls in tie-breaker thriller

CHENNAI: Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls played their second tiebreaker in as many games this season, after the two sides were locked at 29-29. Paltan clinched the decider, also completing the double over their opponents at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday night. This was the second time that the Paltan beat the Bulls in a tie-breaker in season 12, led by an all-round performance that took them to the top of the points table.

The Paltan and the Bulls’ clash began with a tight contest in the opening exchanges, with both sides testing each other in attack. Despite missing Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan made a strong start. Abinesh Nadarajan opened the defensive account for Puneri by executing the first tackle of the half, while raiders on both ends – Aditya Shinde and Aashish Malik – found early success.

Puneri Paltan began to assert their authority around the 13th minute, when their defence brought down Akash Shinde to inflict the first ALL OUT of the match. That swung momentum in their favour, giving them a slender edge despite Mirzaian’s continued resistance for the Bulls. At the end of the first 10 minutes, Puneri Paltan held a 12-9 lead over Bengaluru Bulls.

The second half began with the Paltan holding a narrow lead, and they continued to manage the contest with a mix of measured raids and strong defensive play.

Despite a few setbacks with Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite being brought down, Puneri’s defenders refused to allow the Bulls a free run.

The contest saw a dramatic shift in momentum, with the Bulls staging a late fightback to put the Paltan under serious pressure. Their raiders, led by Alireza and Ganesha Hanamantagol, kept chipping away at Puneri’s defence, while Yogesh stood firm at the back with crucial tackles.