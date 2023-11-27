PKL Season 10: Pardeep Narwal appointed captain of UP Yoddhas

NEW DELHI: UP Yoddhas announced the appointment of Pardeep Narwal as its captain for the upcoming tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

With numerous raiding records in the Pro Kabaddi League to his name, including the distinction of being the only raider to accumulate over 1500 raid points, Pardeep has etched his name as one of the most legendary kabaddi players in the history books of Indian Kabaddi.

Pardeep, in the past, has also captained the Patna Pirates and helped it win three back-to-back titles. Since its inception in the fifth season, UP Yoddhas has successfully managed to advance to the playoffs every season.

“It gives me immense pleasure and pride to be appointed as the captain of UP Yoddhas. As a team, we have been training together and are familiar with each other’s strong and weak points. I hope this camaraderie in our team will help us fulfill our fans’ and the team’s dream of lifting the first-ever PKL trophy,” said Pardeep.

Commenting on the captaincy announcement of Pardeep, Jasvir Singh, head coach of UP Yoddhas, said, “Pardeep did a phenomenal job as the captain last season. He led the team from the front and took us to the playoffs. We have complete belief that he will lead us to our first title this time.”