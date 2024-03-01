PKL season 10 final: A new champion on the cards as Puneri takes on Haryana

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the grand finale as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Friday.

The Puneri Paltan will have its full contingent of players when it takes the mat for a second final on the trot. It will be another chance to win its first PKL trophy. Along with the strong performance of its skipper Aslam Inamdar, the whole team has contributed to its success in Season 10.

It have proven its credentials as worthy finalist after topping the league table with record points.A lot of the credit also goes to its defensive stalwart Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh as well as the supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite.

After its impressive semi-final 1 win over the Patna Pirates, Puneri skipper Inamdar praised his whole team for their efforts this season, saying, “A captain is as good as his team. The whole team has been doing well so I am happy with my performance as well. My confidence is also very high because of the way we have been raiding and defending the whole season, especially in the semi-final.”

With a tough challenge against the Haryana Steelers in the final, Aslam is sure that his team is prepared, “All the players, including me, are taking the responsibility of remaining fit so that we can win the trophy. When the team isn’t training, we are all working on our own strength and conditioning. We are prepared for the challenge ahead, both mentally and physically. We will certainly try to win the trophy.”

Meanwhile, having impressed all with its performances this season, the Haryana Steelers is a well-deserved finalist. Led ably by young skipper Jaideep Dahiya and coached by three-time finalist Manpreet Singh, the Steelers has a young breed of kabaddi players who have worked hard to earn their spot in the final.

Speaking after its win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in semi-final 2, Jaideep praised their opponents but was confident of winning what promises to be an exciting finale to Season 10, “Puneri Paltan are very tough opponents. Yes, we beat them in the league stage, but they have beaten us too. It’s going to be a very exciting final. Both Mohit and Aslam are very good players, helping their team to the top of the league table. But we are no less; we are a young team who will fight to win the trophy.” The final will see a new winner lift the PKL trophy as Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers prepare to battle for ultimate glory.