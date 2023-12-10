PKL 10: Maninder scores 16 pints as Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas

BENGALURU: Captain Maninder Singh scored 16 points as Bengal Warriors registered a come-from-behind 48-38 victory against Tamil Thalaivas in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

The Bengal side tackled Narender and took the lead at 6-3 in the third minute. The Warriors continued to put pressure on the Thaliavas and eventually inflicted an All-Out to extend their lead in the seventh minute.

However, Narender tackled Shrikant Jadhav and Nitin Singh pulled off a raid to reduce the gap between the two sides. Narender continued to shine as the Thalaivas reduced the Warriors to two members on the mat.

The side from Tamil Nadu went on to inflict an All-Out, but the Warriors still held the lead at 16-15 in the 13th minute. However, the Thaliavas rode on the momentum and clinched the lead at 18-17 in the 15th minute.

Thereafter, both sides kept trading the lead until the Thaliavas inflicted another All-Out to take a decent lead at 27-21 just before the break.

The Thaliavas and Warriors played a defensive game in the opening minutes of the second half as the side from Tamil Nadu led comfortably at 29-23.

However, Maninder Singh pulled off a Super Raid to help his team reduce the gap to 26-29. Moments later, the Warriors inflicted an All-Out to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute.

Maninder Singh kept picking raid points and helped his team inflict another All-Out in the 35th minute and take a big lead at 41-33. Thereafter, the Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a 10-point victory.