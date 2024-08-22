Pitch Renovation: Udhayanidhi inaugurates JLNS ‘B’ Ground with Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: The newly renovated football pitch at the JLNS B Ground was officially inaugurated on Thursday by the Hon’ble Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin. This enhancement of the sports facility is a collaborative effort between the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and Chennaiyin FC.

During the inauguration ceremony, Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, presented Udhayanidhi with a special memento - Chennaiyin FC’s first home jersey for the 2024-25 season. Following the official proceedings, Udhayanidhi met with Chennaiyin FC’s head coach, Owen Coyle, and interacted with the players. He also explored the revamped pitch and officially inaugurated the pitch by scoring a penalty shot at goal.

Chennaiyin FC is currently gearing up for the upcoming Indian Super League 2024-25 season which starts from September 13.