Pissay first Asian woman in World Rally-Raid

BENGALURU: India’s Aishwarya Pissay has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman from Asia to compete at the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship (W2RC), currently underway in Portugal.

Riding for TVS Racing, the 28-year-old is participating in the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, the fourth round of the W2RC calendar, which runs until September 28. The gruelling rally covers 2,000 km across five stages and a prologue, entirely on gravel and dirt tracks through Portugal’s Alentejo and Ribatejo regions and Extremadura in Spain.

Pissay’s entry marks an important milestone in her preparation for the Dakar Rally. She will next compete in the Rally of Morocco, considered a crucial qualifier, as she pursues her ultimate goal of becoming the first Indian woman to participate in the Dakar Rally in 2026.

“This journey has been incredibly fulfilling and I’m proud to represent India at this level,” Pissay said. “Competing in Portugal is an important step in my preparation, and my eyes are firmly set on Dakar 2026. I hope this journey inspires women racers across the world to believe in themselves and chase their dreams.”

TVS Racing, India’s first factory rally team established in 1982, has played a pivotal role in her rise. Over four decades, it has nurtured more than 3,000 professional racers and built its reputation on high-performance Apache motorcycles. In 2016, it further broke ground by launching the world’s first all-women factory racing team, laying the platform for riders like Pissay.

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, hailed her achievement: “Aishwarya is a shining example of our vision. As she races through Portugal on her path to Dakar 2026.