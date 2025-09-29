Pickleball by the Bay concludes with thrilling finals

CHENNAI: India’s first-ever beachside international pickleball tournament and music festival, Pickleball by the Bay came to a thrilling close at VGP Golden Beach Resort on Sunday. Over three days, the event brought together world-class pickleball action, live music, and a vibrant festival atmosphere, marking a milestone moment for the sport in India.

The tournament, sanctioned as a PWR 1000 event in association with the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), Tamil Nadu Pickleball Association (TNPA), Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating (DUPR), and Pickleball World Ranking (PWR), featured over 72 athletes from across India, competing fiercely across five categories for a total prize pool of ₹25 lakhs.

The finals witnessed electrifying performances, with champions emerging across categories:

Men’s Singles – Aman Kartikeya Patel outplayed Arjun Manoj Singh (8-11, 11-5, 11-5). Patel will soon represent India at the prestigious Pickleball World Cup at Florida ,USA in Oct 2025, placing Indian pickleball firmly on the global sporting map.

• Women’s Singles – Mihika Sanjoy Yadav triumphed over Snehal Kishor Patil (11-8, 11-4).

• Men’s Doubles – Divyanshu Kataria & Ronav Paresh Motiani edged past Aditya Manoj Singh & Arjun Manoj Singh (11-6, 11-10).

• Women’s Doubles – Snehal Kishor Patil & Joshika Premkumar defeated Rakshikha Ravi & Sindoor Vineet Mittal (11-10, 11-2). Notably, Rakshikha Ravi and Sindoor Vineet Mittal, the runners-up, have also been selected to represent Team India at the Pickleball World Cup. This marks the first time India is sending a team to compete on a global platform, a historic milestone for the sport in the country.

• Mixed Doubles – Divyanshu Kataria & Pearl Nozer Amalsadiwala secured victory against Himansh Mehta & Snehal Kishor Patil (11-0, 11-8).