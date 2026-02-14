PCB chief Naqvi to attend India T20 World Cup clash, hold talks with ICC officials

A source said senior PCB officials, including Pakistan Super League CEO Salman Naseer and Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed, will accompany Naqvi to Sri Lanka for the Group A clash, which is slated to start in the late evening at the R Premadasa Stadium.

“The Sri Lankan board has invited officials from other boards as well but the reason for Naqvi going is to have discussions with ICC Chairman, Jay Shah and other officials on the sidelines to break the ice after the boycott fiasco,” the source said.

Relations between the ICC and Pakistan were strained earlier this month after the Pakistan government directed its cricket team not to play the India match in Colombo, a stance taken in solidarity with Bangladesh following Dhaka’s refusal to travel to India for its World Cup fixtures on security grounds.