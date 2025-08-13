Pawan named captain of Tamil Thalaivas for upcoming season

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday named Pawan Sehrawat as captain and Arjun Deshwal as vice-captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Pawan, known as the “High Flyer” of PKL, is regarded as one of the most dynamic players in the league’s history. He became the most expensive player in PKL when the Thalaivas signed him for Rs 2.26 crore in Season 9. Representing the Reserve Bank of India, he has also enjoyed success on the international stage, winning gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Arjun, dubbed the “Raid Machine” of PKL, takes on the deputy’s role. The Uttar Pradesh raider was part of the Indian team that claimed gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The team also unveiled its new all-blue jersey with gold accents ahead of the upcoming season.

Head coach Sanjeev Balyan praised the leadership duo, calling Pawan a “proven leader” who thrives under pressure and Arjun a “natural leader” with discipline and composure.