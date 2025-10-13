Pat Cummins is a doubtful starter for Ashes series opener against England

SYDNEY: Pat Cummins has conceded he's a doubtful starter for Australia's Ashes series opener against England in Perth next month.

“I wouldn't put a percentage on it, but I'd say probably less likely than likely,” the pace bowler told domestic media Monday. “I've still got a bit of time.”

The Australia captain has been sidelined for three months with a back stress injury, and speculation has mounted in recent weeks that he'd miss at least the first test, and likely more, of the biggest test cricket series on the 2025 calendar.

Cummins said he's back into physical training and "each session feels better and better.”

“We get into slight bowling prep I think next week," he said. "I'm probably a couple of weeks away before I actually put on this spikes and bowl on the turf."

The five-test series starts Nov. 21 in Perth, followed by a day-night test in Brisbane from Dec. 4 before the series moves to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The 32-year-old Cummins has not bowled since Australia's 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies in the Caribbean in July.

“The immediate goal is to make sure I'm giving myself a chance to be right for as much of (the series) as possible,” Cummins said. “It's really too early to kind of make some big decisions.

“With these things, it's pretty hard to go from not bowling or anything at all to suddenly playing five tests. The first step is trying to give us a shot at being (fit), and then we'll work it out a bit closer.”

Cummins said he wasn't in serious pain and was trying to increase his workload.

“A few of the symptoms hung around for a little bit longer than I would have liked," he said, “but they're all gone now.”

If Cummins is ruled out, Scott Boland is likely to take his place in the pace attack that should include Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's white ball squad is preparing for a series of one-day and Twenty20 internationals against India starting Oct. 19.