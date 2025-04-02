Paris Saint-Germain reaches French Cup final by rallying past Dunkerque 4-2

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain avoided a huge upset when it rallied from two goals down to beat second-tier Dunkerque 4-2 and reach the French Cup final on Tuesday.

It seemed a mismatch between unbeaten Ligue 1 leader PSG and Dunkerque, which is fifth in Ligue 2. But PSG's fourth goal only came deep into stoppage time and on the counterattack with Dunkerque pushing hard for an equalizer.

Dunkerque took confidence from knocking out top-tier sides Auxerre, Lille and Brest in previous rounds and started strongly against a PSG team that has given away careless goals this season, just like in previous years.

Dunkerque's first goal came after seven minutes when a free kick from the left was flicked on to the back post, with center half Vincent Sasso left unmarked to score.

The second came after 27 minutes and made bad viewing for PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and his defense.

A routine long kick from the goalkeeper was headed on by Gaëtan Courtet, who beat PSG captain Marquinhos in the air, and Saudia Arabian midfielder Muhanad Al-Saad latched onto the ball and finished confidently.

PSG top scorer Ousmane Dembélé made it 2-1 just before the break and the equalizer came shortly after when Marquinhos headed in Dembélé's cross following a corner. Television replays showed the ball hitting Marquinhos' back before going out and not a Dunkerque player.

“The frustrating thing is that it was never a corner,” Dunkerque captain Opa Sangante said. “It was the turning point of the match.”

Désiré Doué's deflected strike made it 3-2 and Dembélé sprinted through to complete the scoring with his 32nd goal of the season.

PSG's opponent will be the winner of Wednesday's semifinal match between fourth-tier Cannes and top-flight Reims.

The final is on May 24.

Reims won the trophy twice during its heyday in the 1950s and last reached the final in 1977, while Cannes won its only final in 1932. The southern club launched the careers of France greats Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira.

PSG is set to repeat its double from last season and can clinch a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title on Saturday.