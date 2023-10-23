Para Asian Games: Avani Lekhara wins shooting gold for India

HANGZHOU: Indian para-shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the women's R2 10-metre Air Rifle Standing SH1 category at the ongoing Para Asian Games at Hangzhou on Monday.

Avani got 249.6 points and made a new Para Asian Games record.

"@AvaniLekhara , India's Paralympic gem shines in R2 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category The #TOPSchemeAthelete wins a glorious #Gold for India, marking India's second medal in Para Shooting at #AsianParaGames2022 so far. With a total score of 249.6, Avani also creates a new Asian Para Games Record. Super proud of you Avani! Many congratulations on the #Gold," tweeted SAI Media.

China's Zhong Yixin (247.5) and Zhang Cuiping (225.8) got the silver and bronze medals respectively.

So far, India has 18 medals at the games, with six gold, silver and bronze medals each.

India has gold and silver each in para-shooting.

India's tally of 72 medals at the last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 was the country's best-ever performance at the event.

The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.