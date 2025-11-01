Pant’s gritty fifty keeps India A together in chase of 275

BENGALURU: Skipper Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten fifty laced with impudence, patience and fortune held India A together, taking it to 119 for four against South Africa A on the penultimate day of the four-day match here on Saturday.

India still needs 156 runs to scale down the target of 275, after South Africa, overnight 30 for no loss, was bundled out for 199 in its second innings.

Pant (64 batting, 81 balls, 8x4, 2x6) and Ayush Badoni (0) were at the crease at stumps, and the former will have to play a vital role in getting India A closer home on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter joined Rajat Patidar (28) in the middle when the South Africans were bowling like wind, troubling the batters with pace and bounce.

At one stage, India was 32 for three, having lost Ayush Mhatre, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal.

Mhatre chopped Tshepo Moreki onto his stumps, Sudharsan’s 38-ball struggle ended when he fell leg before to the same bowler before Okuhle Cele found a tiny gap between the bat and pads of Devdutt.

But Pant, who added 87 runs for a gritty fourth-wicket stand, faced the situation with characteristic gusto, pulling Cele and then carting off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen for a six over covers.

He was not merely looking to hang on but wanted to stamp his authority to bring his side back into contention.

Pant did that with some style and Cele dropped a sitter at fine leg off left-arm pacer Tiaan Van Vuuren when he attempted that no-look loop shot. Pant was on 46 then.

Soon, he brought up a creditable fifty off 65 balls with a four through the covers off Subrayen, and he also received some treatments for possible cramps as the innings progressed.

Brief scores: South Africa A 309 & 199 vs India A 234 & 119/4 in 39 overs (R Pant 64 batting)