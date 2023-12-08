Pandya’s ton helps Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Skipper Hari K Pandya’s century helped Coimbatore score 252 against Thiruvallur on the first day of the quarter-finals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament in Coimbatore on Thursday. Pandya scored 106 (216b, 9x4, 1x6), while R Kishore contributed 61.

Thiruvallur’s K Darshan Kumar scalped four wickets for 27 runs. At stumps, Thiruvallur lost an early wicket without scoring. In another match, Krishnagiri was bowled out for 169 against Chengalpattu. In reply, Chengalpattu was 110 for two.

BRIEF SCORES: Coimbatore 252 in 88 overs (R Kishore 61, Hari K Pandya 106, Thashish Kannan 47, K Darshan Kumar 4/27) vs Thiruvallur zero for one in 1 over. Krishnagiri 169 in 54.2 overs (MS Mishal 60, Ishan Chanana 4/38, K Sameer Khan 3/54) vs Chengalpattu 110/2 in 34 overs (M Bharath 64 batting, S Gokul 30 batting)