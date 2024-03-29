Pakistan to tour Ireland first time since 2018 for T2OI series in May

LAHORE: Pakistan men's cricket team will tour Ireland for the first time since 2018 to play a T20I series as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the three-match series.

All three matches of the series will be played at Castle Avenue in Dublin from May 10 to 14.

Pakistan last visited Ireland for Ireland's inaugural Test match in 2018. That was also the last time that the two teams had met across formats.

This series will be the first multi-match bilateral T20I encounter between Pakistan and Ireland. Previously, the two teams had only clashed once in the shortest format, in a one-off match back in 2009.

A two-match T20I series was scheduled for July 2020, but the tour didn't go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the Ireland series, the Men in Green will host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting on April 18.

After the conclusion of the Ireland tour, Pakistan will face England in four T20Is between May 22-28.

Pakistan Tour of Ireland schedule-

May 10: First T20I, Dublin

May 12 Second T20I, Dublin

May 14: Third T20I, Dublin