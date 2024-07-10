Pakistan sacks Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq as national selectors

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has sacked former Test players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from its selection committee in the wake of the team's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign last month.

Wahab and Razzaq were a part of a committee, which had no chairman and included the national team captain, head coach and a data analyst.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," read a statement from the PCB.

Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men's panel.

"The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee's composition in due course," the statement from PCB read.

Wahab, who has been a selector since last November also went to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.

The Board outlined no reasons for sacking Wahab and Razzaq. Former Test batters Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq are the two remaining national selectors on the panel.

The Pakistani team could not proceed beyond the league stage and lost to tournament debutants USA and arch-foes India in its group games during the mega-event, which ended with Rohit Sharma and his men becoming champions with a seven-run win over South Africa in the final.