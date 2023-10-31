Pakistan out to revive World Cup campaign against Bangladesh

KOLKATA: All but out of semifinal race, Pakistan would be desperate to snap its four-match losing streak and add some semblance of respect to its floundering campaign when they take on an equally struggling Bangladesh in their do-or-die World Cup match on Tuesday.

Pakistan has just four points in their kitty and they can add a maximum of six more to touch 10 by the end of league stage. Three teams are already above Pakistan and it would be a miracle of sorts if they make it to the knockout stage.

The multiple favourable results are highly unlikely given the fact that Australia have regained their form and New Zealand have also emerged as one of the toughest sides to beat in this tournament.

As of today India and South Africa look certain to make the cut while the Trans-Tasman rivals are looking in good shape to grab the other two spots for the semifinals.

Pakistan will not have to just win their remaining matches but they need to win with big margins to swell their net run rate (currently minus 0.205). A defeat against Bangladesh will certainly knock the 1992 champions out of the showpiece.

In such a scenario, it is expected that Pakistan players will go all-out and give their all.

At a time when their batters have failed to last the distance in four of their six outings, it’s Pakistan’s bowling attack that has shone through.

On a seamer-friendly Eden wicket that offered some extra bounce from short of the length during the first match on Saturday, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim will hope to hand Bangladesh the early blows.

Pakistan’s biggest positive is sparkling show by Mohammad Wasim Jr. who made his World Cup debut in place of an indisposed Hasan Ali against South Africa.

Wasim returned with figures of 2/62 but the way he created pressure, especially at the death overs against Keshav Maharaj, was a big plus for the embattled side.