Pakistan gets govt clearance for WC in India

KARACHI: The Pakistan government on Sunday gave clearance to the country’s senior men’s side to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup but said it has some concerns about the security of its team and would convey them to the ICC and BCCI.

The 50-over World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, with the highly-anticipated clash between the two arch rivals set to be played on October 14 and not on October 15 in Ahmedabad, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) yet to officially confirm it.

A press release from the foreign ministry informed that Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its team to India to compete in the upcoming World Cup. “Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the release said.

The ministry said that Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its team and it would convey them to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities. “We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India,” the release said.

It also said that Pakistan’s decision shows its “constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.” The approval brings to an end the long period of uncertainty that has lingered on over the national team’s participation in the 50-over event.