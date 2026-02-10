Pacers shine as Netherlands restrict Namibia to 156/8

Namibia’s innings began with plenty of urgency but little composure, as frantic running between the wickets nearly cost them in the opening over. Off-spinner Aryan Dutt set the tone in the powerplay, conceding just 13 runs in his three overs and removing Louren Steenkamp.

Namibia briefly recovered through a 50-run stand between Jan Frylinck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who top-scored with 42. But the duo and skipper Gerhard Erasmus fell in their bid to up the tempo, as none of the Namibian batters managed to convert their starts into a defining knock.