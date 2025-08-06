Pacer Siraj climbs to career-best ranking after match-winning fifer against England

MUMBAI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday landed in Mumbai from London after playing a stellar role in his team's 2-2 draw in the just-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series with 23 scalps.

The 31-year-old arrived in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal dressed in dapper black casuals, as a small group of fans gave him a joyous welcome.

There were requests for selfies and autographs but Siraj quickly trooped into a car and left the airport, possibly to the domestic terminal to catch the connecting flight to Hyderabad, his home town.

"We have not spoken to him yet. But we will certainly plan something (felicitation) for him, as he could be in the city for a while now. It's a matter of pride for all of us that he did so well for the country in the series against England," a Hyderabad Cricket Association official told media.

Siraj's most definitive effort came on the fifth day of the final Test at the Oval, helping India bowl out England for 367 in the chase of 374.

Siraj took five wickets in the innings to complete a match-haul of nine wickets in that match.

The six-run win, the slimmest in India's Test history, earned the visitors a highly admirable 2-2 draw in the series.

India skipper Shubman Gill was delighted to see Siraj stepping up in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from the Oval Test as per the workload management plan.

"He [Siraj] is a captain's dream, every ball, every spell he bowled he came all out and gave it everything for the team," said Gill after the fifth Test.

Siraj attains career-best 15th position in ICC rankings

Dubai Mohammed Siraj has attained a career-best 15th position in the latest ICC Test rankings following his match-winning performance in the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj jumped 12 spots following his nine wickets in the match, including a five-for, as India defeated the hosts by six runs.

Siraj's best ICC ranking so far had been a 16th position that he reached in January last year.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who played three Tests to manage his workload, continues to lead the charts with 889 points.

Prasidh Krishna also attained a career-best 59th position after he along with Siraj became only the second India pair to take four or more wickets each in both innings of a Test.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the top-5 in the Test batting rankings following his second century in the series at The Oval.