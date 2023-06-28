Own goal prevents India from winning

BENGALURU: Sunil Chhetri worked his magic but India had to split points with Kuwait after an acrimonious 1-1 draw in its last group match of the SAFF Championship here on Tuesday.



Chhetri put India on the road to victory with an injury-time strike in the first half while an own goal by centre-back Anwar Ali in the added time of the second period halted the home side’s march. It was the first goal that India conceded in nine matches.



The result meant that India and Kuwait ended on seven points but the latter topped Group A on better goal difference. India will play Lebanon in the semi-final stage while Kuwait will take on either Bangladesh or the Maldives.



Already qualified for the semi-finals, both India and Kuwait pressed forward, providing some entertaining moments. India organised its attacks through both the wings while Kuwait mainly relied on runs through the left flank.



The ‘Blue Tigers’ nearly went ahead in the sixth minute but Chhetri failed to connect with a cross from Akash Mishra. Kuwait too had its chance when Shadab Al Khaldi’s ripper of a shot from just outside the box went inches over the bar.



India’s persistent tries bore fruit in the first half injury time. Anirudh Thapa took a rather low corner-kick from the right side and Chhetri effected a classy, tumbling volley to beat Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Rahman, whose desperate dive went in vain.



It was Chhetri’s fifth goal of this tournament and 24th goal overall in 26 SAFF championship matches. Armed with a 1-0 lead, India went into the second half with confidence but saw its head coach Igor Stimac sent off with a red card, for second time in this tournament.



Stimac engaged in an animated argument with match officials and was flashed a red card in the 81st minute. The harsh moments did not end there as India’s Rahim Ali and Kuwait’s Al Qallaf were also sent off.



RESULT: India 1 (S Chhetri 45) drew with Kuwait 1 (Anwar 90(OG))