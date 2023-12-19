"Over the moon...": Travis Head on joining SRH ahead of IPL 2024

DUBAI: Australian opener Travis Head expressed excitement about joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. Travis found himself a new home in Sunrisers Hyderabad as a direct replacement for Harry Brook.

"Hi, Sunrisers fans, over the moon about joining this year. So many good players in the team, exciting. So many brilliant stories about the Orange Army, how loud they are, how vocal they are. Looking forward to joining," said Travis in a video by SRH.

Travis, who produced remarkable performances in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final earlier this year, was one of the names with a hefty price tag.



Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad were engaged in a fierce bidding battle. Travis became a part of the Orange family for a price tag of Rs 6.8 crore. In 23 T20Is, he has scored 554 runs at an average of 29.15 and a strike rate of over 146, with one fifty.

Overall in 107 T20s, he has scored 2,494 runs at an average of 27.71 and a strike rate of over 134, with one century and 10 fifties. Last season, SRH finished at the bottom with just four wins in 14 games.