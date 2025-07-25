'Our team's performance is very good,' Vijender Singh on World Boxing Cup 2025

NEW DELHI: Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh expressed his feelings on India's performance in the recently held World Boxing Cup 2025 at Astana, Kazakhstan.

India finished the World Boxing Cup 2025, Kazakhstan, with 11 medals, including three gold, five silver and three bronze. The winners of this World Boxing Cup and the edition held in Brazil were felicitated in a ceremony on Thursday. The Brazil edition was held from March 31 to April 5, while the Astana edition was held from June 30 to July 7.

Speaking about India's performance at the Boxing World Cup, Vijender Singh told the media, "Our boxing team's performance is very good. I would like to thank the Federation, especially Ajay Singh, who is always a phone call away whenever I call him. He organised such a felicitation function here. It is commendable. I would also like to thank our girls and boys, who have won medals on the international stage. I would like to thank the Federation and the Indian sports government for doing such a good job. You have won 17 medals. It is not a small thing. It is a big deal. I would like to thank all of you."

During the event, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced a prize purse of Rs 17.5 lakh to reward the 17 Indian boxers who brought home medals from the recent World Boxing Cup legs in Brazil and Kazakhstan.

Each gold medallist will receive Rs 2 lakh, silver medallists Rs 1 lakh, and bronze winners Rs 50,000, as India builds momentum toward the World Boxing Cup Finals to be held in New Delhi later this year.

The announcement comes at a time when India's national core group continues high-intensity training at the Patiala camp in preparation for two key international events: the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September and, later, the World Boxing Cup Finals on home soil. In a further boost to the development pipeline, the BFI has been approached by China to explore a strategic partnership spanning junior, sub-junior, and elite levels, including potential joint training camps and sparring exchanges