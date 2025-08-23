Our focus is to help Thalaivas win its maiden trophy: Deshwal

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas’ raider and vice-captain Arjun Deshwal opened up about his move from Jaipur Pink Panthers, his bond with coach Sanjeev Baliyan, reflections on past performances, teaming up with Pawan Sehrawat, and his ultimate goal for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

On his team change and bond with coach Sanjeev Baliyan:

I have given a lot to Jaipur Pink Panthers and learnt a lot there as well. Although my team has changed, there isn’t much of a difference as the coach (Sanjeev Baliyan) is still the same. It’s important to have a strong understanding between a player and coach, and I have that advantage.

On his performance in PKL Season 11:

Last season, I didn’t perform too well. There were many ups and downs within the team, and I had some shortcomings of my own. I even made a few errors in my tackles where I went completely low. But I’ve put last season behind me. This time, I’m focused on making amends. I’ve been asking the coach about my mistakes during practice, working on my fitness, and preparing to give my best.

On winning the title with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Season 9:

During that time, my confidence was at its peak. Even when my body felt like I couldn’t tackle, the team’s support pushed me through. When you have that kind of backing, you automatically improve. We are preparing with the same belief right now. I’m still the same Arjun, and we have our plus points.

On teaming up with Pawan Sehrawat this season:

There are big names in the team like Pawan and Narender. With Pawan’s presence, our team’s strength will be much higher this season. We’ll support each other and give our 100 per cent. Depending on the situation, we’ll analyse who can raid best at that particular moment.

On the possibilities of ego clashes with Sehrawat:

Many people think that since Pawan and I are both big stars, we won’t be able to play together in the same team. But that’s only their mindset. Our mindset is very different—we are focused on performing well and making the best decisions for the team.

On his goal for this season:

Our only focus is to make Tamil Thalaivas lift their first-ever trophy. The team hasn’t won the title yet, and we’re determined to change that. We’ll give our 100 per cent and play as one unit. We want to make a name for ourselves, and even our families and friends have told us the same. We have to achieve this.