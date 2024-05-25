Open Selections for women under 19

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct an Open selection for women under 19 for the domestic season 2024 – 2025 on June 4 at MAC ‘B’ Nets.

Players born on or after September 1, 2005 and on or before August 31, 2009 are only eligible to participate in the trials. The players from the City and Districts may register online with the link available on TNCA website (www.tnca.in). Registration starts on May 24 (10:00 am). The last date for online submission is May 30 (6:00 pm).

After verifying and validating forms and documents, the players will receive a mail on the reporting time/date/venue for selections.

The TNCA will simultaneously conduct an Selection for girls U 15 on June 3 at MAC ‘B’ Nets. Players born on or after September 1, 2009 and on or before August 31, 2012 are only eligible to participate.