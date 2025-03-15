"Only trophy she hasn't had...": DC aim to win maiden IPL crown for skipper Meg Lanning

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025 final against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at Mumbai, Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen said that the team will try to win this trophy for skipper and opener Meg Lanning as this is the only trophy which she has not won in her cricketing career.

After narrowly missing out on the Women's Premier League (WPL) title twice, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals side will lock horns with Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the final of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 final in search of their maiden title at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai Speaking ahead of the clash, Jonassen said it would be very satisfying and relieving for everyone if the team goes on to lift the title.

"We've been so close the last two seasons and obviously for me as well being able to play a lot of cricket alongside Meg as well and with her captaining us it's sort of it's almost like the only trophy she hasn't had. So you almost want to get it for people like her, and I know that the group has worked so hard over these first few seasons, and yeah, it's been pretty heartbreaking the last two seasons to sort of leave our worst game for the biggest game of the year. So yeah, I think it would be really satisfying and almost a relief if it happens," Jess Jonnasen said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on X.

The Australian left-arm spinner has taken 11 wickets in seven innings so far while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL 2025, averaging 19 and best figures of 4/31.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals skipper is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing WPL 2025. The 21-year-old has scored 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 117.93, an average of 37.57, three fifty, and a best score of 92. DC directly qualified for the WPL 2025 final after topping the league stage with 10 points, having won five times and lost thrice.

They will head into Saturday's final on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Giants in their last league game. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished second in the WPL 2025 standings behind Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate (NRR).

They will head into the final after beating the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday. ' Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met seven times in the WPL, with DC leading the charts 4-3. The Capitals also won both league-stage clashes this season.