Omarzai’s all-round heroics seal five-wicket win for Afghanistan over UAE, sends SA to Super 8

The win opened Afghanistan’s account in the tournament and kept their slim Super Eight hopes alive in Group D. It also confirmed South Africa's place in the next round as they occupy the top spot with six points, followed by New Zealand in second place and Afghanistan in third. UAE slipped to fourth.

Omarzai led the bowling effort with superb control of line and length, returning figures of 4 for 15 from his four overs as UAE posted 160 for 9, built around Sohaib Khan’s well-crafted 68 off 48 balls.

In reply, Afghanistan suffered early setbacks as the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) and Gulbadin Naib (13) departed cheaply, leaving them at 41 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay.

Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings with a composed 53 off 41 balls, striking six boundaries and a six to anchor the chase. After his dismissal, Darwish Rasooli (33) and Omarzai combined to steer Afghanistan home, reaching 162 for 5 in 19.2 overs.

The chase briefly grew tense when Zadran holed out to Muhammad Waseem off Muhammad Arfan, who also produced a peach of a delivery to remove Sediqullah Atal earlier.

With 61 required from 36 balls, Rasooli counterattacked with two fours and a six, adding 43 runs off 26 deliveries with Omarzai before being bowled by Junaid Siddique.

Needing 17 off the final two overs, Omarzai shifted gears, launching Muhammad Jawadullah into the stands before an inside edge raced to the boundary, reducing the equation to four runs in the final over, which Afghanistan completed without further alarm.

Earlier, Sohaib stitched together a 57-ball 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Alishan Sharafu (40 off 29) to rebuild the innings after the early setbacks.

However, Afghanistan clawed back with a cluster of wickets in the middle overs, leaving UAE at 121 for 6 in the 16th over.

Sohaib added another 31 runs with Haider Ali before Omarzai returned to dismiss him in the 19th over, completing his fourth wicket.