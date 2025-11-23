Oman, France and Switzerland arrive in Chennai for Men’s Jr World Cup

CHENNAI: The excitement continues to build as three more teams — Oman, France and Switzerland — arrived in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, set to take place from November 28 to December 10 across Chennai and Madurai. With 24 teams participating, this edition marks the largest Junior World Cup in history, and their arrival adds to the growing buzz ahead of the global showpiece.

Oman will make their first-ever appearance in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup — a milestone moment for the nation’s hockey programme. Placed in Pool B alongside hosts India, Switzerland, and Chile, Oman will start their campaign against Switzerland on 28 November in Chennai.

Speaking upon the team’s arrival, Oman’s coach Mohammed Bait Jandal said, “It’s our first time participating in this prestigious competition, and our aim is to give our very best and make the most of the experience. We know we will be playing against top teams like India, and we hope to learn from these high-level matches and apply those lessons in the games that follow. Many of us are fans of Indian hockey and follow them closely in international tournaments, so facing them will certainly be a challenging moment for our players. But they are determined to give everything on the field and grow in terms of skill and structure. As for the other teams in our Pool, we have our strategies prepared, and we will focus on executing them to the best of our ability.”

France arrive as one of the most consistent teams in recent editions of the Junior World Cup. They finished as runners-up in 2013 and 2023 and secured third place in 2021, cementing their position as a formidable force at the junior level. Determined to go a step further, France will be aiming to lift the coveted title this year.

Placed in Pool F alongside Australia, Bangladesh and Korea, they will kick off their campaign against Korea on November 29 in Chennai.

Commenting on their preparation, France’s coach Matthias Dierckens said, "After winning a Bronze and then a silver medal in recent editions, our ambition is naturally to compete for the ultimate prize this time. This tournament holds great prestige for us. We are aware, however, that this squad is younger than the one we had previously. They are equally talented, but perhaps not as experienced or fully developed yet. Still, we know that on our best days, we are capable of beating any team. Our first priority is to navigate the group stage successfully. I have encouraged the players to enjoy this opportunity, especially as they are competing in one of the world’s great hockey nations, but also to remain focused and committed to delivering their very best.”

Switzerland also enter the tournament as debutants, ready to make their mark on the world stage. Drawn into Pool B with India, Oman and Chile, Switzerland will play their opening match against Oman on November 28 in Chennai.

Upon arrival, Switzerland’s coach Jair Levie shared his thoughts and stated, "It’s an incredible experience for us to be here in one of the largest hockey playing nations in the world. Making our debut at the Junior Hockey World Cup is a historic moment for Switzerland, and the entire team is genuinely excited. We’ve prepared well, we’re confident in our work, and we’re here to exceed expectations. For many of our players, playing in India — and against India — is a dream come true. It will be a fantastic challenge, and we look forward to making it a tough match. We’re here to show India, and the world, what Switzerland is capable of."

With all three teams settling into Chennai, anticipation continues to rise as the countdown begins for what promises to be a thrilling and historic edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025.