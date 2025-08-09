Olympic Council of Asia to open first Asian games virtual museum this October

KUWAIT CITY: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) will launch the Asian Games Virtual Museum in October 2025, creating the first comprehensive digital archive of Asia’s premier sporting competition.

The museum spans seven decades of competition, available in dozens of languages including English, Arabic, Mandarin and Russian, ensuring fans across Asia can explore their sporting heritage whether browsing on a phone or diving into full VR.

Beyond entertainment, the museum serves educational institutions and researchers studying sports development across Asia. The OCA partnered with digital archivists and sports historians to ensure historical accuracy and cultural sensitivity throughout the collection.

The virtual museum will continue expanding after launch, with new content added following each Asian Games edition. The OCA plans to include behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews, and rare photographs donated by national Olympic committees across the region.