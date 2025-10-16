Olympic champion Ariarne ''Arnie'' Titmus terminates swimming career, shocks fans

BRISBANE: The Olympic champion known affectionately as “Arnie” chose to terminate her elite swimming career immediately, an ending that caught her audience completely by surprise.

Ariarne Titmus, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, had been widely expected to return to competitive swimming following a break in the wake of the Paris Games and train for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Instead, she posted a video on Instagram on Thursday announcing her retirement at the age of 25.

“I've always loved swimming, it's been my passion since I was a little girl, but I guess I've taken this time away from the sport and realized some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming,” Titmus said. “And that's OK.”

At the Paris Olympics last year, Titmus successfully defended her 400-meter freestyle title in a much-hyped race against U.S. great Katie Ledecky and Canada's Summer McIntosh.

All three have held the world record in the event at some stage.

“Knowing now what I know, I wish maybe I enjoyed that last race a little bit more,” she said. “But I guess having this 12 months away I've had the chance to explore what life is like without swimming — and that was always my intention — but I think a turning point for me was in the lead-up to the Paris Games I went through some health challenges which, quite frankly, really rocked me.”

In 2023, Titmus had surgery to remove two benign ovarian tumors but returned to the highest level quickly to prepare for the next competition.

On Thursday, she initially posted the news of her retirement in the form of a letter to her seven-year-old self.

“Today you retire from competitive swimming. 18 years you spent in the pool competing. 10 of those representing your country. You went to two Olympic Games and, even better, you won!!!” she wrote. “The dreams you had, they all came true. You achieved more than you ever thought you were capable of and you should be so proud.”

Titmus retires as the world-record holder in the 200 freestyle and with 33 international medals, including four gold, three silver and one bronze Olympic gold medals and four world titles.

Kaylee McKeown, who has won five Olympic gold medals including relay wins with Titmus, described her friend and teammate as “incredible.”

"Privileged to have witnessed a living legend in the sport.”

Swimming delivers most of Australia's gold medals at the Olympics, and it's a big part of life Down Under where most kids have to swim at least once a year in a school competition, or carnival, during their childhood.

So the sudden retirement made national, headline news.

In a “Thankyou Arnie!” farewell note, Swimming Australia said there'd be “a seismic void for the Dolphins' to fill as it was customary at major meets for Titmus to swim the 400 freestyle event on the opening night.”

The swimming federation noted that Titmus had dominated the race for seven years and took her responsibility as a competition agenda setter very seriously.

“Before her successful Paris campaign, Titmus vowed to win Australia's first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics not just for the Dolphins,” Swimming Australia said, "but for the entire Australian Olympic team and for the Australian public.”

Titmus, who was raised in the southern island of Tasmania, made reference to her relatively isolated home state on Thursday.

“I probably shouldn't have become Olympic champion,” she said. “I come from the (southernmost) place in this country — freezing, the pools aren't open outdoors for seven months of the year. I was able to take it to the world, and I probably shouldn't have.

“I think I'm a testament to setting big goals and chasing them and not being afraid of them. Swimming's helped me realize that anything is possible if you work for it.”