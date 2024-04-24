Odisha FC seals 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha FC secured a 2-1 victory against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the first leg of their semi-final fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Tuesday. The Juggernauts thus secured their first-ever ISL win over the Mariners after nine attempts, as a game of close margins kicked off amidst frenetic circumstances with all three goals being netted in the first-half of this match.

Manvir Singh handed the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side an early lead in the third minute, but Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna scored once each for Odisha FC to help the team maintain its unbeaten streak at home this season (13 matches) before heading into the second leg of this last-four clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 28. Eventually, both teams brought an end to this hotly contested clash with 10 men on either side, as goal-scorer Delgado and Mohun Bagan Super Giant striker Armando Sadiku were sent off in the 74th and 67th minutes of the match after picking up a couple of yellow cards each.

Both these teams are renowned for their expansive, free-flowing footballing styles. However, they were naturally tightly organised in this match, leaving no gaps exposed in their backlines, compelling each other out of their comfort zones and making them look for unique ways to find the back of the net. For example, Manvir Singh has been a dazzling presence on the flank for the Mariners, but tonight, at 2:21 minutes, he netted the second fastest goal in the ISL playoffs, behind only Lalrindika Ralte’s goal at 2:08 for ATK against Mumbai City FC on December 10, 2016.

The ball was delivered to him from a corner by dynamic striker Dimitrios Petratos.