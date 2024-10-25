NZ's Santner takes seven wickets as India dismissed for 156 in second Test

PUNE: India's star-studded batting line-up could not stand up to the challenge posed by New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner as the hosts were bundled out for 156 in 45.3 overs, giving the Tom Latham-led side a crucial first-innings lead of 103 runs on the the second day of the second Test here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Santner (7/53 in 19.3 overs) and off-spinner Glenn Phillips (2/26 in 6 overs) took nine wickets to demolish India after the hosts had looked comfortable at 50 for one.

Shubman Gill (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) had added 49 for the second wicket before six wickets fell for the addition of 53 runs as India were left tottering at 107 for 7 at lunch.

Santner then returned in the post-lunch session to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah cheaply.

Virat Kohli played the most forgettable shot of the morning to be clean bowled for 1.

Brief scores: New Zealand - 1st Innings 259. India - 1st Innings 107 for 7 in 38 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Mitchell Santner 7/53, Glenn Phillips 2/26).