NZ captain Devine to retire from ODIs after 2025 Women’s World Cup

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand ODI captain Sophie Devine will retire from one day internationals at the conclusion of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

Devine will lead the White Ferns at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup starting September 30. NZC said Devine will opt for a casual playing agreement for the 2025-26 season and a decision on her successor will be made ahead of the New Zealand home summer.

Devine has played 298 international matches since she debuted as a 17-year-old in 2016, becoming the New Zealand women's permanent captain in 2020, and has since led the team to new heights - including a bronze medal win at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and a maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup victory last year.

The 35-year-old has amassed 7,421 runs including eight ODI centuries and one T20I century and has taken 226 wickets throughout her international career. She is New Zealand's second-highest capped women's ODIs player behind Suzie Bates and sits fourth on New Zealand's all-time women's ODI run-scorers list with 3990 runs and will almost certainly pass 4000 runs and move to third, ahead of Debbie Hockley (4064) by the end of the World Cup.

It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the Whote Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months, said Devine in a statement shared by NZC.

Devine also currently sits second on New Zealand women's all-time ODI wicket-takers as one of only two players with more than 100 wickets alongside Lea Tahuhu.

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance Liz Green said Devine had NZC’s support in full.

“Sophie’s given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career. We’re pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full," said Green.

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink praised Devine’s contribution to the White Ferns and said, "Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns. Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the White Ferns environment."