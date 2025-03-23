NZ beats Pakistan in 4th T20 to clinch series

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pacers Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes shared seven wickets as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 105 Sunday to win the fourth Twenty20 international by 115 runs and clinch victory in the five-match series with a game remaining.

Duffy took 4-20 and Foulkes 3-25 as New Zealand’s pacers thrived in responsive conditions under the floodlights at Bay Oval and bowled out Pakistan in 16.2 overs.

At 56-8 Pakistan was in danger of falling short of its lowest score in T20 internationals — 74 against Australia in 2012. But Abdul Samad made 44 to steer his team past that total and, at 91, past its lowest total against New Zealand.

Earlier, Finn Allen made a half-century from 19 balls and captain Michael Bracewell made an unbeaten 46 as New Zealand posted 220-6 after being sent in.

Tim Seifert made 44 from 22 balls to dominate an opening partnership with Allen that produced 59 runs in 4.1 overs. New Zealand went on to 79-1 after six overs, it’s highest power play total against Pakistan.

Allen hit six fours and three sixes to accelerate the New Zealand scoring: the home team was 134-2 at the midpoint of its innings. Haris Rauf took 3-27 to curb the New Zealand scoring before Bracewell finished strongly.

Brief scores: New Zealand 220/6 in 20 overs (F Allen 50, M Bracewell 46*, T Seifert 44, H Rauf 3/27) bt Pakistan 105 in 16.2 overs (A Samad 44, J Duffy 4/20, Z Foulkes 3/25)