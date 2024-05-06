"Not sure it's...": Josh Hazlewood on IPL's Impact Substitute rule

NEW DELHI: Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood is not sure whether the "Impact Substitute" rule, which was introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is a "great rule" or not and believes the rule might need a bit of tinkering.

The Impact Player rule allows the IPL teams to name five substitutes, one of whom could come on as a sub for a player who has been named in the playing XI.

With the rule, teams have been able to deepen their batting line-up which has led to high-scoring games throughout the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record for the highest score in the history of the competition twice in the current edition.

Even a target of 262 was chased down by the Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens with eight balls remaining against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hazlewood gave his take on the new rule and the high-scoring games in the current season and said, as quoted from cricket.com.au, "I think it's just purely down to that impact (rule). Batting lineups just seem to be never-ending now. I'm not sure it's a great rule. The conditions have come into play a little bit lately with bowlers having a bit of impact, but I mean, you've got (batters) like Tim David at number eight, sometimes number nine."

"You don't really feel like you attack and try and get wickets in the Powerplay because what's the point when you've got those guys coming in at those eight, nine spots? Obviously, the crowd loves it - there are 200-plus scores nearly every night - and it's good for batters, but it might need a bit of tinkering. I'm certainly not (keen for it to be used elsewhere)," Hazelwood added.

Hazlewood missed the ongoing season due to the birth of his child. He was selected as a part of Australia's 15-player T20 World Cup squad. The marquee event will kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The Baggy Greens are placed alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland. Australia will kick off their campaign on June 6 against Oman Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.