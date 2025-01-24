Not just captain, I want to be a leader: Suryakumar Yadav

NEW DELHI: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav does not want to be just a captain but a leader of the group. He reflected on his thoughts before the second T20I against England in Chennai.

Suryakumar-led India defeated England by seven wickets in the series opener at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The home side took an early 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

"I feel I don’t just want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them - the basics, good habits to follow on the ground and off the field. And when you step onto the ground, just leave your body and enjoy what’s happening," Suryakumar said on Hotstar's special show 'Superstars'.

Suryakumar was appointed as India's T20I captain last year following the retirement of his predecessor Rohit Sharma from the format. Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja called time on their T20I careers after winning the T20 World Cup title in Barbados.

Reflecting on his thoughts on becoming India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar called it an emotional moment, which he celebrated with his family.

"It was an emotional moment. I called my family, and we had a nice chat. Then I took a deep breath, felt that moment, and celebrated. We sat at home, cooked some food - with the help of my wife - and enjoyed the evening. It was fun and a very special feeling," he said.