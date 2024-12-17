"Not ideal to end tour on this note....": England skipper Stokes following loss to NZ in 3rd Test

HAMILTON: Following his side's 423-run loss to New Zealand in the third Test, England Test skipper Ben Stokes expressed happiness at winning their first series on NZ soil in 16 years, but also said it is not ideal to end a tour with such a massive loss.

After big wins in the first two matches, England were blown away by veterans Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee, the latter playing his final international match. Williamson smashed his 33rd Test ton, while Santner delivered an all-round show, with scores of 76 and 49 and seven wickets across both innings. Southee entertained the crowd with some sixes, falling two short of 100 Test sixes and took some crucial scalps.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Stokes said, "We created a lot of chances on Day 1. Probably did not get it as right as we would have liked to. We created a lot of chances and we felt like NZ had to really dig in to get through that opening period which they did really well. Have to give credit to the two opening batters (Tom Latham and Will Young for NZ) there."

"We have come here against a NZ team that is very strong - full of confidence after beating India in India. To lift that trophy in the end proves we have played very good cricket. We want to come out and win every game we play. Wanted to leave here with three wins in the bag. It is obviously disappointing as a team to finish like we have done. But when you look back at this - it was in 2008 when an England team has come and beat NZ which proves how tough they are. Very happy with the series win. It is what it is," he added.

Coming in to bat in their first innings, England were put under pressure by New Zealand seamers in their opening burst. Matt Henry (4/48) removed both the openers - Zak Crawley (21 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ben Duckett (11) - in quick succession.

Will O'Rourke (3/33) then ran through the England middle order, snapping Jacob Bethell (12), Harry Brook (0) and Joe Root (32 in 42 balls, with six fours) to reduce them to 82/5.

Santner (3/7), who had been New Zealand's top scorer with the bat, also struck thrice before Henry cleaned up the tail as New Zealand strangled the visiting batting lineup - restricting them at 143, giving the team a lead of 204 runs. The only breathing space England could afford was a 52-run stand between Ollie Pope (24 in 42 balls, with five fours) and skipper Stokes (27 in 43 balls, with five fours). From 77/2, England lost their next eight wickets for just 76 runs. England trailed by 204 runs.

In the second innings, Williamson's 33rd Test century (156 in 204 balls, with 20 fours and a six) and half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (60 in 84 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Will Young (60 in 85 balls, with nine fours) were the standouts as Kiwis reached 453/10 and led by 657 runs, setting England a massive 658 runs to win.

Jacob Bethell (3/72) was the top bowler for England, while skipper Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir got two scalps. Joe Root, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts got one wicket each. In the run chase of 658 runs, England lost their openers early. Bethell (76 in 96 balls, with 13 fours and a six) , Root (54 in 64 balls, with 10 fours) and Gus Atkinson (43 in 41 balls, with seven fours and a six) tried to fight it out for England, but they were skittled out for 234 runs.

Santner (4/85) was the top bowler for NZ. Henry and Southee got two while O'Rourke got one wicket. Santner secured the 'Player of the Match' award for scores of 76 and 49 and a total of seven wickets in the match.